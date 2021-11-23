Within the health field, training does not end when graduating from university. It is necessary and mandatory to keep up to date to obtain a recertification but also for other reasons. In the case of those who wish to become specialists, they know that they must first pass the National Examination for Aspiring Medical Residences (ENARM). One of the drawbacks is that there are very few places to meet the demand of interested people. But there is also a frequent question that we are going to answer and it is about the salary of the residents.

Does the payment correspond to your salary or scholarship?

In the first instance, it should be mentioned that this new stage of life is marked by multiple difficulties. In the first instance, there are the extreme days of up to 36 continuous hours of work to which they are subjected. In addition, during their training they must also attend classes within the hospitals. Therefore it is not defined whether they should be considered as workers or as students. They carry out both tasks although they lack a legal status.

As a consequence, during the specialization that lasts at least a couple of years, the resident practically has to live in the hospital. There is very little personal time available and that forces the majority to rent rooms in the peripheral area of ​​the hospital.

But although the demands are too many, one might think that the benefits that each one receives are also many. The reality is quite different. Although each doctor receives a monthly payment, the figure is not always attractive. In addition, the doubt remains as to whether the payment corresponds to his salary or is a scholarship.

How much does a resident in Mexico earn?

From what is published on the portal ENARM challenge it is possible to know some approximate figures. Salaries in tertiary hospitals, national reference centers and national institutes range from $ 8,000 to $ 18,000 pesos per month. While the General Hospital of Mexico pays $ 11 thousand pesos during the first year of residency and increases a thousand pesos with each passing year.

For its part, last year the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) announced that as of this 2021 it would increase the amount of payment that is offered to each resident. Now each one will receive $ 15 thousand pesos a month. While one of the attractions is that most are hired at the end of their training stage.

There is also the option of doing residency at the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena). The payment usually ranges between $ 13 thousand and $ 20 thousand pesos per month. Although if you decide to do the residency as a civilian within the Central Military Hospital then you will not be paid a scholarship.

To date, what generates the most anger is that the residents’ salary does not correspond to the work they do. Broadly speaking, it is the central element of any hospital, although its pay is minimal. While in other countries the conditions are favorable and the payments are higher, in Mexico the remuneration is minimal and with zero benefits.