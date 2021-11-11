This is the remastering of the best known meme of GTA: San Andreas

The Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is the new remastering of the three great classics of the franchise: GTA III, GTA Vice City and GTA: San Andreas. The latter is who we come to talk to you about today, and that is the title starring CJ is the cradle of one of the most recognizable and used memes on the internet: the famous “Ah shit! Here we go again …«. Now, with the remastering of the title, of course it had to come an updated version of the same.

This famous phrase can be found when CJ, the protagonist of the Rockstar Games classic, ends up in one of the most dangerous places. Of course, decides to express his dissatisfaction with the situation with a slight but comical «Ah shit! Here we go again …«. The phrase became an iconic meme starting in 2015, eventually taking off its popularity throughout the Internet during 2019, and today it continues to be one of the most recognizable memes in any corner of the web.

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

<br>

Know more: TITLE



Until now we had not been able to see what this iconic scene looked like in the remastered version of GTA: San Andreas, but Rockstar has been so kind to share the sequence in a small GIF where we can appreciate the enormous graphic difference between the two versions. Sure this it was not the only GIF that the company has shared, but it has become a favorite of users thanks to its close relationship with the meme.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be officially released this November 11th, and you can play the remastered titles from your PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch and PC. Also, it is known that a mobile version could arrive sometime in 2022, so add those to the list as well.