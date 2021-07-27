As we anticipated yesterday, Xiaomi has presented the, a new textured finish, which is also capable of shining in relation to how light falls on its surface.

In detail, this new Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Inverse Scale adds a new rear design, incorporating edges in black and a new surface that, in addition to incorporating a 3D texture, adds a really striking shiny effect.

Likewise, this new variant of the Xiaomi gaming smartphone that in the Global market we know as POCO F3 GT, Add 12GB of RAM and a capacity of 256GB. Its price reaches 2,699 yuan, about 353 euros at the exchange rate and it will only be sold in China from next July 29.

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Inverse Scale, keeping the rest of the features

Beyond adding this interesting finish, the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Inverse Scale incorporates the same internal features as its standard model, be it its 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display or your processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200.

In addition, this variant makes use of a battery of 5,065mAh with 67W fast charging, a 64MP main camera and other technologies such as a double speaker system signed by JBL and a side fingerprint reader.