This is the reason that the Bank of Spain gives you so that you always ask for a copy in your card operations.

When we make any type of purchase in a store, especially in those we trust, such as our favorite supermarketWe usually make the relevant purchase with our credit or debit card and we do not usually ask for a “copy”.

And it is that the copy is known like this at the point of sale terminal with the payment details, something that may or may not interest us and that in most cases we do not ask or throw away at the moment.

But now with the generalization of payments contactless, especially for small amounts, it is as easy as bringing the card to the POS terminal and the charge will be made without having to enter the PIN. For higher amounts an additional step will be required.

Every time you go to do the shopping, from the moment you enter the store you are seeing before your eyes exactly what those responsible for the supermarket want you to see. We are going to see 20 traps that they use so that you always end up spending more money.

Now the Bank of Spain recommends us Ask for a copy of each of the purchases we make with a card, regardless of whether they are small or large amounts. While there may be many reasons why we don’t want a copy of all of our purchases, they recommend that we ask for it to have proof of any payment error.

So they recommend that, when we make a contactless payment, we must check the amount on the screen and make sure it is correct. On the other hand, the copy will serve as proof that we have been charged well or wrongly, and also to keep track of our expenses.

They also recommend save the purchase receipt, for what may happen in the future, and carry out the pertinent verification of everything we have bought.

Finally they point out that we must review each of the card charges in our bank account to keep track of the operations we carry out, and also to make sure that there is no type of error.

In any case, if you are one of those people who do not want a copy of card payments, they do at least recommend that you check the amount that appears on the screen.