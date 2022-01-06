This is the reason why Morbius was delayed

This week it was revealed that Morbius It had been delayed once again. While Sony did not reveal the reason behind this decision, A report has indicated that this last minute change is related to the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home box office.

According to Deadline, Morbius changed its date to April 1, 2022, because Sony does not wish to interfere with the current performance of Spider-Man: No Way Home. So far, the most recent MCU movie has surpassed $ 1.38 billion.

With this, rumors indicate that Andrew Garfield’s or Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man could appear in this filmThis is due to the multiverses that have already been confirmed. However, there is currently no official information in this regard. On related topics, fans demand that Spider-man 4 Sam Raimi is a reality. Similarly, this is what Tom Holland would look like as Venom.

Editor’s Note:

This was a bit of a strange decision. The previous date of Morbius pointed out that the Sony tape would hit theaters just as the excitement for No way home was on the way out. Delaying this tape for several months sounds like something else could be taking place.

Via: Deadline