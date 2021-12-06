In chapter # 335 of the My Hero Academia manga, one of the theories that the fandom has kept for years was reborn: There was an infiltrator from the League of Villains in the UA According to these people, someone has been leading Midoriya and the heroes at the hands of Tomura Shigaraki (like in the woods or at the mall). In the final scene of that last episode he had pointed out that it was Toru Hagakure ‘Invisible Girl’ and the community had provided explanations that supported this idea. But, all doubts were dispelled in number 336 that shows us a confession of the true villain in the UA, Aoyama Yuga.

Until now, there had been accounts of Twitter like that of Darktakis_isma who had shared this final scene of chapter # 335 of My Hero Academia in which you could see the silhouette of Toru Hagakure from class 1-A with the message: «I have many friendsAs if speaking to his alliances in the League of Villains. But, it all seems that Kohei Horikoshi wanted to have fun with his fans by giving them false clues.

Even though this scene was incriminating enough, the full chapter of My Hero Academia had yet to be shown, with some elements throwing this theory and Toru Hagakure’s affiliation to the League of Villains.. In chapter # 336 we saw that this heroine had actually witnessed the true traitor within the UA and the alliance of heroes.

In chapter # 336 of My Hero Academia, the complete scene shows us Toru Hagakure hiding and worried, she had looked everywhere for her great friend to comfort him, but what she found broke her heart. Finally, he reached the forest near the heroes’ base and was able to see his friend, who had worried him because he had been in low spirits, he had not even had a smile since Midoriya returned home. But, his concern turned to sadness when he heard in the distance: «Even with Kamino … You followed All For One’s orders to the letter !! no!?”.

In the following frame, it is revealed that the villain who has been following the orders of All For One and the League of Villains was always Aoyama Yuga, a UA student and Izuku Midoriya’s partner.. These words that Toru Hagakure had heard came from his parents who asked him to follow the orders of this terrible antagonist so that he would not harm them, since they had signed a deal with him.

Aoyama Yuga was crying in the middle of the forest in despair, because this chapter shares with us the real reasons he has had to obey him, as well as the interests of Tomura Shigaraki and the League of Villains.

<br>

My Hero Academia # 336 reveals its true villain

As this villain mourned his fate, Toru Hagakure was able to see what Aoyama Yuga and her family had been doing behind the backs of the heroes, students, and their own friends. But this revenge was not an easy thing. In chapter # 336 of the manga, we learned that his father and mother had been collaborating for quite some time with All For One and the League of Villains.. But, all of this got worse with the birth of Aoyama Yuga.

Aoyama Yuga was a child like Izuku Midoriya who was born without a gift, his wealthy and wealthy family could not bear to imagine the future that their son would have if he lived his life in this way. Because of this, they thought that their only solution was to ask their leader to “bestow a gift” on him, no matter what the cost might be.

For his part, Toru Hagakure decided to seek help, capturing the traitor would mean obtaining vital information for his final attack against Tomura Shigaraki. In this way, it was for Izuku Midoriya, to whom he revealed this terrible discovery. When they finally returned, they saw Aoyama Yuga, who had no choice but to confess to him all the plans he has used to assassinate them that he had committed.

Will this be the beginning of a new battle?