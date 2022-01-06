The company specialized in video game hardware Razer has announced a collaboration with the leading watch manufacturer Fossil. The result is the Razer x Fossil Gen 6, the limited edition smartwatch for gamers and of which we already have all the details. The wearable takes advantage of the most innovative smartwatch platform, the Fossil Gen 6, and features three exclusive Razer watch faces including analog text and Chroma, as well as two interchangeable straps. The Singaporean company has confirmed that this product will be limited to 1,337 units worldwide and will be priced at $ 329.

In terms of its characteristics, the Razer x Fossil Gen 6 has a very fast loading time, which allows you to reach 80% battery in just over thirty minutes thanks to the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform and smart battery modes developed by the Fossil Group. As if that were not enough, the smartwatch has a very large battery, perfect to use it for a suitable sleep tracking. The Gen 6 also features an improved heart rate sensor to allow continuous tracking and improved signal accuracy. SpO2 technology, on the other hand, allows tracking an estimate of the oxygen measurements in blood to see first-hand how it is circulating in our body.

The Razer x Fossil Gen 6 also allows you to connect notifications of free hands that will notify us of calls that we can answer without having to pause the game in which we are immersed. Finally, the smartwatch will be compatible with the new Google system update, the Wear OS 3, which will arrive during 2022 along with other updates that will continue to improve the user experience. Remember that the Razer x Fossil Gen 6 is limited to 1,337 units in select stores.