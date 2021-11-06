Until now, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused 249 million cases and 5.03 million deaths. It is already one of the greatest tragedies of the modern era, although gradually there seems to be hope. But just as it has caused great economic losses to most companies, there are also others that have experienced the opposite. Especially those related to the field of health, pharmaceuticals and cleaning have been the ones that have benefited the most. Within the list, Pfizer stands out because it expects to make a millionaire profit this year thanks to its vaccine.

In this vein, it is necessary to remember that his biological which is now called Comirnaty was the first to receive permission from the World Health Organization (WHO) for your emergency use. It was in December of last year when its application began in the United Kingdom and shortly after it was authorized in more countries.

To date, the Pfizer vaccine is supplied in more than a hundred nations around the world. In this way, together with the supplies of the other pharmaceutical companies, it has been key to reducing deaths and new infections on the planet. Therefore he has been a savior in these difficult times.

But although one of the motivations for the development of any drug is to help save lives, the economic part must also be considered. In the end, to be able to carry out any project you need a millionaire financial investment.

In that sense, the US laboratory Pfizer this week raised its revenue forecast for 2021 for its vaccine against Covid-19. Now it expects to bill between 81 thousand and 82 billion dollars. Of this figure, at least 36 billion would come from the marketing of 2.3 billion doses of supplies developed together with the German company BioNTech.

For its part, the pharmaceutical company had previously projected that vaccine sales in 2021 would amount to 33 billion dollars, but has revised this forecast upwards. All part of the fact that there is more and more interest in the world for its biological, especially with new recommendations. Now countries like the United States recommend the application of three doses to complete the vaccination schedule.

To better understand this phenomenon, we share the following graph with the profit that Pfizer has obtained in recent years. It can be clearly seen that by 2021 it plans to obtain the largest in its history and the culprit is its vaccine against Covid-19.