Damon Albarn with Gorillaz at the past Meadows Festivals (Getty Images)

(Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images)



Although the festival GNP pulse It will only be held in one day, it will have two main scenarios and two secondary platforms, which will be distributed to the 28 participants that are part of the poster.

And although it is focused for thousands of Queretans, it is likely that thousands of attendees from all over the country will attend the date led by the English from Gorillaz, but confirmed bands and soloists have also managed to permeate the taste of the Mexican public.

The assistants are: Afro Brothers, Airbag, Akil Ammar, Machos Band, Battle of Champions, Bratty, Carla Morrison, Carlos sadness, Cold war kids, Cuca, Daniela spalla, Swarm, Hot chip, Kill aniston, Kinky, The Garfield, Marco Mares, Monsieur Periné, Nathanael Cano, You will not like it, Pet friendly, Rubytates, The Dears, The Neighborhood, Tino The Penguin, Old Morla and Ximena Sariñana.

He too festival GNP pulse It is a great showcase for the region’s famous arts, wines and cheeses. Thus, once again, attendees will be able to enjoy the best winemaking selection within the festival, giving the entire experience a gourmet touch.