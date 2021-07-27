In alphabetical order these are the topics you will hear in the vaccination modules:
Agüita – Danna Paola
Fix my soul – Rococo Pantheon
Bichota – Karol G
Sweet Loneliness – Swarm
Her – Bozza
In 2000 – Natalia Lafourcade
Bikini Bottom – Leon Leidi
I catch her going down – Gilberto Santa Rosa
Broken lips – Zoé
Nothing – Zoé
I refuse – Danny Ocean
My eyes cry for you – Big Boy
One way or another – One Direction
Optimistic – Caloncho
Peaches – Justin Bieber
Forgive me – La Factoria
Rebel – RBD
Save me – RBD
Just be silent – RBD
Pastel Pink – Belanova
All of you – Rauw Alejandro
Tusa- Karol G
I wanna dance – ivy queen
For the Miguel Hidalgo, Benito Juárez, Gustavo A. Madero, Tláhuac, Tlalpan and Iztacalco municipalities, the dose of Sputnik V and Sinovac. The local authorities plan to apply 594 thousand 602 doses between Tuesday 27 and Saturday 31 July in Miguel Hidalgo, Benito Juárez, Gustavo A. Madero, Tláhuac and Tlalpan. The first four mayors will receive the Russian biological Sputnik V, while Sinovac will be applied in Tlalpan.
For Iztacalco, they intend to inoculate 82 thousand 803 doses from Wednesday, August 28 to Sunday, August 1.