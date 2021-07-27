In alphabetical order these are the topics you will hear in the vaccination modules:Agüita – Danna PaolaFix my soul – Rococo PantheonBichota – Karol GSweet Loneliness – SwarmHer – BozzaIn 2000 – Natalia LafourcadeBikini Bottom – Leon LeidiI catch her going down – Gilberto Santa RosaBroken lips – ZoéNothing – ZoéI refuse – Danny OceanMy eyes cry for you – Big BoyOne way or another – One DirectionOptimistic – CalonchoPeaches – Justin BieberForgive me – La FactoriaRebel – RBDSave me – RBDJust be silent – RBDPastel Pink – BelanovaAll of you – Rauw AlejandroTusa- Karol GI wanna dance – ivy queenFor the Miguel Hidalgo, Benito Juárez, Gustavo A. Madero, Tláhuac, Tlalpan and Iztacalco municipalities, the dose ofThe local authorities plan to apply 594 thousand 602 doses between Tuesday 27 and Saturday 31 July in Miguel Hidalgo, Benito Juárez, Gustavo A. Madero, Tláhuac and Tlalpan. The first four mayors will receive the Russian biological Sputnik V, while Sinovac will be applied in Tlalpan.

For Iztacalco, they intend to inoculate 82 thousand 803 doses from Wednesday, August 28 to Sunday, August 1.