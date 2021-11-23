We know that small details can make a big difference, and Zara It shows us with style, originality and a lot of simplicity. In the form of a diadem and accompanied by pearls, the Spanish firm presents us the complement that could become the star of your party looks. Whether thinking about the Christmas season or to spice up a guest look, this accessory will not go unnoticed.

A plugin capable of transforming a outfit full

As a cascade of pearls and cap type, this headband promises not to go unnoticed. Daring and very original, this accessory is capable of transforming a complete style with its mere presence. Either to wear it with a simple look or completing a striking outfit Christmas, this headdress promises to stay by our side until the end of the day – becoming a timeless “basic”.





On sale for 17.95 euros, the Spanish firm once again shows us that there is no style or garment that can resist it. After you wear out your rhinestone cap, this accessory could just as well succeed.





Photos | Zara