An impeccable argument made by Profeco has given a new order to Aeroméxico, Vivaaerobus and Volaris, so that these airlines leave behind a practice that has affected the Mexican consumer.

Air transport in Mexico has established a series of challenges to which we have to be attentive as consumers and from this effort, a tremendously important element to take into account is how to develop best practices in the market.

There is no doubt that the air transport service registers the highest rate of complaints for poor service and it is from this angle that Profeco’s decision has taken character.

The order of the Profeco

As the decision to transport checked baggage belongs to the passenger, hand baggage is intrinsic to the service that air transport offers and hence its reason for being.

Under this logical argument, Profeco has made a powerful decision and that is that it has prohibited airlines such as Viva Aerobús, Volaris and Aeroméxico from charging “improperly” on the carry-on baggage fee, otherwise they will face legal action.

According to Profeco, which is commanded by Ricardo Sheffield, on November 5 the order was given to the airlines for which it considered abusive practices, as they are activities based on marketing flights using rates that do not include the one who called It is a right to carry hand luggage, in addition to making additional charges for boarding with said supplement.

To further argue its order, Profeco itself has cited the Civil Aviation Law, where it is noted that the passenger may carry up to two pieces of hand luggage in the cabin.

“The dimensions of each one will be up to 55 centimeters long by 40 centimeters wide by 25 centimeters high, and the weight of both should not exceed ten kilograms,” cites Article 47 Bis of the law.

Aspect of the complaints that passengers of Volaris, Viva Aerobus and Aeroméxico have made in networks, denouncing the collection of hand luggage:

The complaints that airlines accumulate

The series of complaints that airlines accumulate demonstrate the importance in service that these firms have in the market and how, based on their importance in this, is that they consolidate very important actions such as understanding the value that there is in consumption at the time of providing a good customer service.

A very interesting aspect in this is largely based on the capacity that brands manage to achieve from elements, which invariably determine the value of consumption in the market.

