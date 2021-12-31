Disney + has released a short clip in which we can see Dave Filoni and Robert Rodríguez talking about the return of Temura Morrison as Boba Fett

The new clip of The Boba Fett BookWe can see filmmakers Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez along with star Temuera Morrison talking about the character of Boba Fett and what Morrison brings to the role of the mysterious bounty hunter.

Both Filoni and Rodriguez only have praise for the actor. Dave Filoni has said of Temura Morrison that: “He is an incredible actor, with a commanding presence. What he has contributed to the interpretation of Boba is impressive », to which director Robert Rodriguez has added: “Temura turns to the role when he plays the character, I think the public will be surprised how well Boba can fall thanks to him”.

The series is a thrilling Star Wars adventure that was announced in a surprise post-credits scene at the end of the second season of The Mandalorian. In The Book of Boba Fett, legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigate the underworld of the Galaxy and return to the sands of Tatooine to reclaim the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The Boba Fett Book stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson serve as executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki serving as producer and John Hampian serving as co-producer.

The Boba Fett Book by Lucasfilm is now available exclusively on Disney +, with a new episode premiering each week.

