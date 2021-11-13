The health field needs permanent investment to build new spaces for patient care. On a recurring basis, many new features appear that are also beneficial for medical personnel. In the end, both parties benefit when sufficient resources are allocated to this sector. But at the same time there are also some buildings that have a long legacy and remain active to date. With this in mind, do you know which is the oldest obstetric hospital in Mexico?

Buildings with a lot of past

A long time ago we shared the story of Jesus Hospital which is about to turn 500 years of existence. Its importance lies in the fact that it is the first medical institution in America and the third oldest in the world. Although the most surprising thing is that the property remains standing to attend to the patients who require it.

This space was founded in 1524 by Hernán Cortés with the mission of attending to the health of the most needy population of the time. It is located in the place where Cortés and Moctezuma II were supposed to meet for the first time in 1519 and which is currently the corner formed by avenues 20 de Noviembre and Pino Suárez in the Historic Center of Mexico City.

Care in the birth of several generations of Mexicans

However, just as there are units designed for general patient care, there are also other specialized ones. All of this leads us to the oldest Obstetric Hospital in Mexico.

In this case, it is the Hospital of Gynecology and Obstetrics (HGO) No. 60 of the Mexican Social Security Institute. It is located in the municipality of Tlalnepantla in the State of Mexico and to date it is still active.

The hospital was inaugurated on July 1, 1948, just five years after the birth of the IMSS. To date, it provides care to beneficiaries of 58 Mexican municipalities, among which the main ones are the following:

Chalco.

Chalco Valley.

Texcoco.

Tecamac.

Ecatepec.

Nezahualcoyotl.

Tlalnepantla.

Cuautitlán Izcalli.

For its part, the unit remains active and each month attends between 380 and 400 births. while in the end it translates into an average of 4,800 births per year.

With a history of 73 years, it remains the oldest obstetric hospital in Mexico. Although to avoid being relegated constantly, its facilities are renewed and new medical equipment is acquired. In this way, it seeks to offer better tools to all health workers.