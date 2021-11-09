It must be recognized that there are looks by Paula Echevarría that we like more than others, either for the occasion, the way of combining or also for versatility. Well, the outfit that he offers us today is an absolute success no matter where you look, because it gives us the possibility to wear it at any time, either for work or for other more special ones, but at the same time it combines several trends in a wonderful way.





The fact is that in the last look that she has shared on her Instagram account, Paula Echevarría has combined a skirt of Primark with a sweater of Lefties, both in black, with a black and white houndstooth blazer from The Extreme Collection (298 euros) which is a real wonder and has fully conquered us and a pair of elastic over the knee boots in black from Stradivarius (45.99 euros)

Of course, her Louis Vuitton bag puts the most luxurious sign on a look that we liked a lot and gives us many ideas to adapt to our day to day, especially, adding a type blazer to the ones we propose below.





Houndstooth blazer Zara Without flap and marked shoulders with a price of 49.95 euros.





Houndstooth blazer Mango with a price of 49.99 euros.





Houndstooth blazer with a round neck from Zara with a price of 49.95 euros.

