The wait is finally over for all Call of Duty fans, as Vanguard, its latest installment, has already gone on sale. However, one aspect that is always of interest lies in what is the duration of the title. Now that a large number of users already have it in their hands, we can offer you an estimate of the number of missions and the duration of the game.

Activision’s new first-person shooter title has a total of 9 missions in its campaign, which are as follows:

Phoenix

Operation Tonga

Stalingrad

The Battle of Midway

Numa Numa Trail

Lady nightingale

Tobruk’s rats

The battle of El Alamein

The Fourth Reich

This is the number of missions that the Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign has, according to which its final duration can be estimated. Each mission lasts an average of about 45 minutes (as estimated by websites such as Infinite Start), depending on the level of difficulty we play. Broadly speaking, a duration of between 7 and 9 hours is expected for most players.

Call of Duty: Vanguard It is already for sale in Spain. You can see how their first notes are being here.