The wait is finally over for all Call of Duty fans, as Vanguard, its latest installment, has already gone on sale. However, one aspect that is always of interest lies in what is the duration of the title. Now that a large number of users already have it in their hands, we can offer you an estimate of the number of missions and the duration of the game.
Activision’s new first-person shooter title has a total of 9 missions in its campaign, which are as follows:
- Phoenix
- Operation Tonga
- Stalingrad
- The Battle of Midway
- Numa Numa Trail
- Lady nightingale
- Tobruk’s rats
- The battle of El Alamein
- The Fourth Reich
This is the number of missions that the Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign has, according to which its final duration can be estimated. Each mission lasts an average of about 45 minutes (as estimated by websites such as Infinite Start), depending on the level of difficulty we play. Broadly speaking, a duration of between 7 and 9 hours is expected for most players.
Fight on all fronts: Fight in aerial combat over the Pacific, launch yourself over France, defend Stalingrad with marksman precision, and blast your way through enemies in North Africa. The Call of Duty® franchise returns with Call of Duty®: Vanguard, developed by Sledgehammer Games. In this game, players will immerse themselves in the visceral fighting of WWII on an unprecedented global scale.