Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will hit theaters very soon, after its release was advanced. In this new film version of the saga, we will return to the origins of the T Virus and the destruction of Raccoon City, because the film will bring us back the events of Resident Evil 1 and 2. Avan Jogia is the actor who will play Leon S. Kennedy, who will regain his role as a rookie Raccoon City cop. Along with Claire Redfield (Kaya Scodelario) and the STARS Alpha Team, he must take down the Umbrella Corporation before global chaos unleashes.

Johannes Roberts, director of the film, has declared in several interviews that he is a fan of the video game saga and that he has wanted to pay tribute to him through Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoo City. A new version that promises to be quite faithful to the original events. But I may not be the only Resident Evil fan, because Avan Jogia, actor who plays Leon S. Kennedy in the film, has surprised fans with this nod to Resident Evil 4 in the new promotional video for the film.

As we can hear, Jogia says the following phrase: “Where is everyone going?” To bingo? ”, Which is one of Leon’s most famous and mythical phrases in Resident Evil 4. Specifically, Leon says this comment when the game’s village bell rings, shortly after starting it, attracting the villagers who they attack you. Do you think it is a simple nod to Resident Evil 4 or that it will have to do with the rumored Resident Evil 4 Remake?