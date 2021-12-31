The Epic Games Store has been giving away an enormous number of video games over this holiday period, the biggest case probably being today, where they have given away the entire modern Tomb Rider trilogy.

But as we all know, things do not end after the holidays, and we already know that next January 6 we will be able to obtain the title Gods Will Fall for free. This is the next free game to hit the Epic Games Store after the Tomb Raider trilogy.

Gods Will Fall arrived on Xbox this year, so it seems that Epic Games have planned keep giving away fairly recent titles to all users of your store. Without a doubt, we are in a very economic moment to be a consumer of video games.

Gods Will Fall is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Ps4, Ps5, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, and Google Stadia.