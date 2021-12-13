In the great Xiaomi catalog there is a whole world to discover. In addition to its acclaimed mobiles, the company It is also dedicated to making clothing, accessories and backpacks. In this last section you can find very interesting products.

When it comes to backpacks, Xiaomi has a lot to tell. In this section they have launched a backpack with an anti-theft pocket, as well as a backpack with a load reduction system. Now, to these is added a new urban backpack that Xiaomi has just put on sale.

New Xiaomi Mijia urban backpack

One of the most recent products in the Xiaomi catalog to hit the market is the new Xiaomi Mijia urban backpack. This backpack made of polyester is ideal for any type of person, since its minimalist design and modern appearance makes you an ideal companion for day to day.

The best of the case is that this urban backpack is waterproof, so you can take it without any concern to any activity.

Whether it is a sporting event, outdoor outings, university or work, the new Xiaomi Mijia urban backpack adapts to everything. What’s more, its spacious 20L compartment allows you to carry everything you need on top.

Where to buy the new Xiaomi urban backpack

The urban backpack, like many other Xiaomi products, was launched initially for the Chinese market worth 39 yuan. However, nowadays it has made its way towards online sales platforms, in fact, you can buy yours through AliExpress for just over 12 euros.