As we anticipated a few days ago, Xiaomi has presented its first monitor for professional use in China. We talk about the new Xiaomi Monitor Ultra Clear 4K, a 27-inch high resolution monitor, ideal for designers and professionals in the graphic and audiovisual sector.

Beyond what we could imagine, This new Xiaomi Monitor Ultra Clear 4K comes packed with all kinds of certifications, managing to display true-to-life colors on its panel, even according to the PANTONE color palettes.

Xiaomi Ultra Clear 4K Monitor, features and price

In detail, the new Xiaomi Monitor Ultra Clear 4K is presented next to a 4K resolution panel, that is, 3,840 × 2,160 pixels. This also has PANTONE certification and is compatible with the 99% of Adobe RGB color space, the 99% DCI-P3 and the 100% sRGB color gamut.

As a great novelty, this first monitor for professional use from Xiaomi adds a small dedicated button «P» from which we can adjust the color modes. Also, his arm in OSD layout allows us to adjust the screen in any direction, be it lifting, tilting or rotating it.

Beyond that, the new Xiaomi Monitor Ultra Clear 4K has a screen capable of displaying 1.07 billion different colors, admitting DisPlayHDR 400. Its maximum power is 90W, it has a USB C that allows video transmission and power supply, complete with 2x HDMI 2.1, 2x USB-A and a 3.5mm jack port.

Its price is 3,499 yuan, about 485 euros to change although as a launch offer it can be purchased for 2,999 yuan, about 416 euros. Of course, for the moment it will only be available in China.