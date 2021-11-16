This is the new WhatsApp UWP application for Windows

We have been talking about a universal WhatsApp application for Windows for a long time. So long that at that time still Windows 10 Mobile it was a reality. But time and bad decisions made the bet on smartphones, beyond Surface Duo 2, disappear. However, on WhatsApp they continued to work on their application, slow but steady and steady but slow. Now we finally see how that design would be thanks to the people of Aggiornamenti Lumia.

This is what the new universal WhatsApp app looks like in Windows 11

Our colleagues from Aggiornamenti Lumia They have been able to test the new universal app and the result is spectacular. At last the loading times are over and its design, although simple and perhaps outdated, seems much more worked than the web version that we currently enjoy.

Design has the design lines of Windows 10 and with hardly any design elements or very simplified ones. But, we can see how the application responds in a very fast time, allows you to draw on the screen instead of sending an image and little else. As we show you in the image below, it seems like a preliminary version that incorporates many functions.

This leads us to think that it is an old compilation (although the version number is higher than that of current Windows) or that perhaps Mark Zuckerberg’s company has finally discarded the idea of ​​a UWP app for Windows. Both macOS and Windows have been waiting for a better app for a long time, but for now This is the closest we have been able to see the aforementioned WhatsApp app. The next question we must ask ourselves is whether development still exists and what phase it is in right now.

At the time, having a WhatsApp app this fast would have been a delight for Windows smartphones. However, Facebook, now Meta, was very lazy in developing a proper app and we never enjoyed great performance.