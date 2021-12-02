Microsoft Teams Essentials, the affordable version of the platform that brings its full potential to small businesses, is now available.

When looking for work and coordination platforms, one of the most popular is Microsoft Teams. Incorporates multitude of functions that make teleworking easier for employees, which makes it also very useful in educational environments due to its curious functions in terms of chat, voice and video calls and more.

Up to now, users could enjoy the most essential functions of Microsoft Teams for free, while those who preferred to take a leap had to buy one of the Microsoft 365 plans, thanks to which the limits of Microsoft Teams would be extended in addition to having more storage space in OneDrive and Office. However, recently those of Redmond have made a change in their strategy, launching the new Microsoft Teams Essentials plan.

Microsoft Teams Essentials arrives for users who can’t get enough of the free version

As we mentioned, in this case the Microsoft team wanted to renew the plans available in their online collaboration service. In this way, just as can be seen on the information website, currently you will be able to contract the Microsoft Teams Essentials package from 3.40 euros per month per user, which improves the benefits of Microsoft Teams with respect to the free plan, but it does not include the Office suite.

With this plan, in addition to the basic Microsoft Teams features that are already available in the free version, from the company promise the following improvements:

Unlimited group meetings of up to 30 hours.

Up to 300 participants per meeting.

10 GB of cloud storage per user.

24/7 phone and web support.

Thus, Although it is true that the improvements are not too many, it is true that aspects such as the 60 minute limit per call that exists in the basic version are removed of the platform. With this in mind, Microsoft Teams Essentials is an option to consider for small businesses.

