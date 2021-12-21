There is no worse feeling than reading a message received in a group chat and it turns out to be a spoiler. Today, messaging apps do not have any function adapted to warn that the message could contain information that, for example, reveals an important part of a series or movie. Fortunately, and it seems that thanks to the enormous success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Telegram you are working on a feature that will allow you to “hide” these types of messages.

Telegram’s spoiler hiding feature, first seen on Reddit, will allow the text to be completely dimmed when it is sent to alert recipients that the message contains a gutter from a series or movie. The sender will only have to write the message in the box enabled for it, select it and click on the ‘Spoiler’ button that will appear in the text options. Afterwards, the recipient can ignore it or click on that message to see the content.

In the leaked video Telegram does not seem to loop no notice that that sent message has been categorized as a spoiler, rather than the function itself, which hides the message. However, and until users adapt to this feature, it is likely that some people click on the text and read the content unconsciously. The feature is in development and will take a few weeks to roll out, so it may – and we hope – that the company will release a warning message. At least the first time this feature appears in the app.

Telegram is not the only app with a function to avoid spoilers

Telegram, at the moment, is the only messaging app that will soon include a function to prevent Spilers. It is likely, yes, that WhatsApp also release a similar feature in the future, although it doesn’t look like it’s going to be anytime soon. Meanwhile, social networks like Twitter have other methods to hide content of this type. The social network run by Parag Agrawal allows you to hide some words or phrases so that they do not appear in the feed or in searches.

Not so lucky in TikTok. Its users also have to deal with its algorithm, which tends to show popular or trendy videos. Therefore, in times of popular premieres, as is the case with Spider-Man: No Way Home, it is very likely that videos with spoilers will appear.