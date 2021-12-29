We talk about OLED EX, the third generation OLED panels from LG for Smart TV. The company is the world’s largest manufacturer of OLED panels for televisions, and in just one year they have made numerous improvements to their panels to improve the brightness, picture quality and physical finish of the panels.

OLED EX: up to 30% brighter

Specifically, OLED EX panels (a mixture of Evolution and eXperience) have achieved increase maximum brightness by 30% panels, as well as increasing the precision with which images are reproduced. In turn, we find even finer frames.

The two improvements in image quality enhancements have been made possible by two key changes. The first is the use of deuterium in the chemical mixture that LG uses in OLED panels, which allows emit brighter light while maintaining a high energy efficiency. Deuterium is rare in the natural state, since only one deuterium atom is found per 6,000 hydrogen. However, LG has found a way to extract it from the water and use it in the production of OLED panels.