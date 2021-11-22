Nobody expected them, but they are already among us. Xiaomi has just presented its Mi TV P1E globally, the new economic televisions of the Asian firm that arrive as a more affordable alternative to their current Xiaomi Mi TV P1 but equally interesting in terms of characteristics.

In this case, two variants with 43 and 55 inches have been presented and the main difference that we are going to find is the design of these, since they are built in plastic and with a much less careful aesthetic than their sisters.

Data sheet of the new Xiaomi Mi TV P1E

Xiaomi TV P1E 43 “ Xiaomi TV P1E 55 “ DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT Without stand: 967 x 88 x 563.2mm

With base: 967 x 214.8 x 612.8mm

7.1 kg Without stand: 1236 x 89.5 x 717.8mm

With base: 1236 x 266.6 x 771.2mm

11.7 kg PANEL 8-bit IPS LCD + FRC

HDR10 and HLG compatible

DCI-P3 78% (typ.) 8-bit IPS LCD + FRC

HDR10 and HLG compatible

DCI-P3 78% (typ.) SIZE 43 inches 55 inches RESOLUTION 3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD) 3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD) NATIVE REFRESH 60 Hz MEMC compliant 60 Hz MEMC compliant ANGLE OF VIEW 178 ° (H) / 178 ° (V) 178 ° (H) / 178 ° (V) PROCESSOR 4 cores up to 1.5 GHz 4 cores up to 1.5 GHz GPU Mali 470 MP3 Mali 470 MP3 RAM 2 GB 2 GB SECONDARY STORAGE 8 GB 8 GB OS Android TV 10 Android TV 10 SOUND 8 W + 8 W

Dolby Audio and DTS-HD compatible 10 W + 10 W

Dolby Audio and DTS-HD compatible WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY Bluetooth 5.0

2.4 GHz / 5 GHz Wi-Fi

Chromecast built-in Bluetooth 5.0

2.4 GHz / 5 GHz Wi-Fi

Chromecast built-in CONNECTIONS 2x HDMI 1.4

1x HDMI 2.0

3x USB 2.0

Composite input (AV)

CI Ethernet (LAN) slot

Optical digital audio output

3.5mm headphone jack

Relay system: DVB-T2 / C, DVB-S2 2x HDMI 1.4

1x HDMI 2.0

3x USB 2.0

Composite input (AV)

CI Ethernet (LAN) slot

Optical digital audio output

3.5mm headphone jack

Relay system: DVB-T2 / C, DVB-S2 VIDEO CODECS AV1

H.265

H.264

H.263

VP8 / VP9

MPEG1 / 2/4 AV1

H.265

H.264

H.263

VP8 / VP9

MPEG1 / 2/4 OTHERS Picture modes Standard, Vivid, Sport, Movie, etc.

Power button (on the bottom of the TV)

LED notification light: variable white light Picture modes Standard, Vivid, Sport, Movie, etc.

Power button (on the bottom of the TV)

LED notification light: variable white light CONSUMPTION 85 W

Voltage: 100-240 V ~ 50/60 Hz 150 W

Voltage: 100-240 V ~ 50/60 Hz PRICE N / A N / A

Beauty is inside

As we mentioned at the beginning of this post, the main difference that we are going to find between the new Xiaomi Mi TV P1E and the Mi TV P1 we are going to find at the design level. The termination of the newly presented models is quite inferior with respect to their sisters, and that is noticeable both at the level of materials and dimensions.





We talk that these teams they are made entirely of plastic with a somewhat poorer aesthetic, something that is true that helps them to be a little lighter, but at the level of sensations they will be far from those that the Mi TV P1 series can provide us.

As for his physical connectivity we are very well covered, since in both we find:

Of course, although aesthetically the step back is evident, the great secret of these televisions is inside. In both cases they mount IPS panels with 4K UHD resolution in 43 and 55-inch sizes, HDR 10 and HLG support and even a good performance at the memory and power level by mounting a 4-core chip, 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage to move its integrated Android TV 10 system without problems.

The biggest difference that we are going to find between the 43 and 55-inch models will be their audio system, since we have 8 W + 8 W dual speaker for the 43-inch variant and 10 W + 10 W dual speaker for the 55-inch variant, both compatible with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD.





Finally, also tell you that both have a good wireless connectivity with Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4GHz / 5GHz Wi-Fi and Chromecast built-in, AV1 codec support for optimized content playback on platforms such as Netflix and even relatively content power consumption with 85 W for the 43-inch variant and 150 W for the 55-inch variant.

Price and availability of the new Xiaomi Mi TV P1E





Unfortunately, at the moment these new Xiaomi Mi TV P1E have been announced through the official website of the brand at the Global level, but it is unknown what their price and date of availability will be. Of course, what we can tell you is that as it is an “E” version of the current Xiaomi Mi TV P1, Everything indicates that these will be somewhat cheaper. We will update this post as soon as the brand publishes more information about it.

More information | 43-inch model, 55-inch model