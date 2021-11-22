Nobody expected them, but they are already among us. Xiaomi has just presented its Mi TV P1E globally, the new economic televisions of the Asian firm that arrive as a more affordable alternative to their current Xiaomi Mi TV P1 but equally interesting in terms of characteristics.
In this case, two variants with 43 and 55 inches have been presented and the main difference that we are going to find is the design of these, since they are built in plastic and with a much less careful aesthetic than their sisters.
Data sheet of the new Xiaomi Mi TV P1E
Xiaomi TV P1E 43 “
Xiaomi TV P1E 55 “
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
Without stand: 967 x 88 x 563.2mm
Without stand: 1236 x 89.5 x 717.8mm
PANEL
8-bit IPS LCD + FRC
8-bit IPS LCD + FRC
SIZE
43 inches
55 inches
RESOLUTION
3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
NATIVE REFRESH
60 Hz MEMC compliant
60 Hz MEMC compliant
ANGLE OF VIEW
178 ° (H) / 178 ° (V)
178 ° (H) / 178 ° (V)
PROCESSOR
4 cores up to 1.5 GHz
4 cores up to 1.5 GHz
GPU
Mali 470 MP3
Mali 470 MP3
RAM
2 GB
2 GB
SECONDARY STORAGE
8 GB
8 GB
OS
Android TV 10
Android TV 10
SOUND
8 W + 8 W
10 W + 10 W
WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth 5.0
Bluetooth 5.0
CONNECTIONS
2x HDMI 1.4
2x HDMI 1.4
VIDEO CODECS
AV1
AV1
OTHERS
Picture modes Standard, Vivid, Sport, Movie, etc.
Picture modes Standard, Vivid, Sport, Movie, etc.
CONSUMPTION
85 W
150 W
PRICE
N / A
N / A
Beauty is inside
As we mentioned at the beginning of this post, the main difference that we are going to find between the new Xiaomi Mi TV P1E and the Mi TV P1 we are going to find at the design level. The termination of the newly presented models is quite inferior with respect to their sisters, and that is noticeable both at the level of materials and dimensions.
We talk that these teams they are made entirely of plastic with a somewhat poorer aesthetic, something that is true that helps them to be a little lighter, but at the level of sensations they will be far from those that the Mi TV P1 series can provide us.
As for his physical connectivity we are very well covered, since in both we find:
Two HDMI 1.4 jacks
One HDMI 2.0 jack
Three USB 2.0 ports
Composite input (AV)
CI Ethernet (LAN) slot
Optical digital audio output
3.5mm headphone jack
Relay system: DVB-T2 / C, DVB-S2
Of course, although aesthetically the step back is evident, the great secret of these televisions is inside. In both cases they mount IPS panels with 4K UHD resolution in 43 and 55-inch sizes, HDR 10 and HLG support and even a good performance at the memory and power level by mounting a 4-core chip, 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage to move its integrated Android TV 10 system without problems.
The biggest difference that we are going to find between the 43 and 55-inch models will be their audio system, since we have 8 W + 8 W dual speaker for the 43-inch variant and 10 W + 10 W dual speaker for the 55-inch variant, both compatible with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD.
Finally, also tell you that both have a good wireless connectivity with Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4GHz / 5GHz Wi-Fi and Chromecast built-in, AV1 codec support for optimized content playback on platforms such as Netflix and even relatively content power consumption with 85 W for the 43-inch variant and 150 W for the 55-inch variant.
Price and availability of the new Xiaomi Mi TV P1E
Unfortunately, at the moment these new Xiaomi Mi TV P1E have been announced through the official website of the brand at the Global level, but it is unknown what their price and date of availability will be. Of course, what we can tell you is that as it is an “E” version of the current Xiaomi Mi TV P1, Everything indicates that these will be somewhat cheaper. We will update this post as soon as the brand publishes more information about it.
