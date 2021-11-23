The month of November is being busy in terms of news for Euskaltel. In addition to the renewal of its ‘Edonon TV’ application and the arrival of unlimited data at mobile-only rates, the launch of a new mobile insurance, the cheapest on the market according to the operator.

This new solution is directed to all Euskaltel mobile customers, regardless of whether or not they have purchased the terminal from the operator and the age of the telephone in question. The contract is made from the terminal to be insured and the first month of coverage is free.

Compensation or reparation, choose the insured

As its name indicates, the Euskaltel ‘We take care of your screen’ service aims to respond to one of the main problems of mobile phones: your screens break after an accidental drop or bump. In fact, the operator ensures that almost 40% of users have broken their mobile screen at some point.

The solution proposed by Euskaltel can be contracted from 1 euro per month and the first monthly payment is free. It is aimed at all the operator’s clients, residential and self-employed, regardless of whether they have bought the mobile terminal from Euskaltel or from another mobile operator or distributor. The age of the phone is not an impediment either, although it is taken into account when setting the quota.

The insurance is aimed at all the operator's clients, residential and self-employed, regardless of whether they have bought the mobile phone from Euskaltel or not.

The process for contracting Euskaltel’s screen insurance is very simple, since It is done online from the mobile itself for which the insurance is to be contracted. To do this, simply access the euskaltel.spbseguros.com website, which identifies the model, makes its assessment and determines the monthly insurance fee.

The insurance offers coverage worldwide and guarantees the repair of the damaged screen or a credit in favor of the policyholder within the coverage limits. The duration of the policy is one year and is automatically renewed, although you can unsubscribe at any time because it has no permanence. The fee is paid directly on the phone bill.

