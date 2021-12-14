The holidays are approaching and with it the nougats, polvorones and roscones de reyes, very typical sweets of this Christmas season, but also nutritionally not recommended.

Dabiz Muñoz is known for being a Spanish chef of avant-garde cuisine. His way of cooking stands out for its originality and his gift for combining flavors. This year he wanted to use his experience with these and the kitchen to create your own nougat and with a very particular flavor for these dates, that of the roscón de reyes.

Nougat is generally unhealthy and should be eaten in moderation. Yes, it is true that there are some that are more nutritionally acceptable than others. It is because of that We are going to nutritionally analyze that nougat to assess whether it is worth paying the 15 euros that its nougat costs.

Nutritional information of XO roscón de reyes nougat

100 grams Calories fats (of which saturated) Carbohydrates (sugars) Protein Salt nougat xo 559 39 grams (16 grams) 40 grams (35 grams) 10 grams 0.6 grams

It is logical that it is receiving criticism for how unhealthy it is and for the amount of saturated fat and sugar in the nougat. But we cannot forget that it is a sweet with a very poor nutritional value suitable for a healthy lifestyle.

We find a nougat with the ingredients described as follows: ruby chocolate coating, with orange blossom praline, guava caramel and magic raspberry cream powder.





All this combination of ingredients, already high in refined sugars, are found in a single 300 gram nougat.

If we take into account that the recommended daily amount of calories and sugars is 2,000 calories and 25 grams of sugars a day, eating 300 grams of this nougat provides 1,677 calories and 105 grams of sugars.

This means that eating this nougat means exceeding the recommended nutritional values, in addition to the World Health Organization advising that the consumption of sugars should be less than 10 percent of the total caloric consumption. And this nougat exceeds this ten percent by far.

In the case of consuming a normal portion, which is approximately 25 grams, the nougat would provide 139.75 calories and 8.75 grams of sugars, healthier and more recommended values ​​than the previous ones.





Differences between Dabiz Muñoz’s nougat and another nougat

100 grams Calories fats (of which saturated) Carbohydrates (sugars) Protein Salt suchard 521 28 grams (8.4 grams) 58 grams (46.5 grams) 7.6 grams 0.15 grams

In this table you can see the nutritional information of one of the most consumed nougat during these festive seasons, which is the Suchard nougat.

It was to be expected that the nutritional value between both nougats is very similar, with the difference that The Suchard is healthier in terms of fat and the Roscón de Reyes Nougat is nutritionally better in terms of carbohydrates and sugars.

Virtually all nougats are ultra-processed foods that nutritionally provide nothing and should be consumed in moderation. Including this Spanish chef’s nougat.





Where can you buy this nougat and what is its price

The four nougats that Dabiz Muñoz has made are the roscón de reyes, the Pedroche cheese cake, popcorn and milk with cereals. You will be able to find all of them in the English Court for a price of 15 euros.

The nougat has a quantity of 300 grams, which makes the nougat cost about 50 euros per kilogram.

