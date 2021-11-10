LITTLE, that company that a large part of us know thanks to Xiaomi, has presented this morning the new LITTLE M4 Pro 5G, an entertainment monster aimed at the mid-range, which promises to become a bestseller.

With a starting price of just 199 euros, the new POCO M4 Pro 5G becomes one of the best options on the market for those looking for a complete terminal, but inexpensive, incorporating such remarkable technologies as a 90Hz screen or a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 810.

POCO M4 Pro 5G, features and price

In detail, the new POCO M4 Pro 5G debuts alongside a 6.6-inch LCD screen capable of offering FHD + resolution and a refresh rate of no less than 90Hz. Likewise, this panel has a sampling rate of 240Hz.

Inside, the POCO M4 Pro 5G adds a MediaTek Dimensity 810, 4 / 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM (expandable by up to 5GB more) and 64 / 128GB of internal storage. The latter of type UFS 2.2, thus offering a fairly considerable reading and writing speed.

As far as photography is concerned, the POCO M4 Pro 5G has a 50MP main camera, an 8MP wide angle and a 16MP selfie camera. All this is completed with a battery of 5,000mAh capable of reaching 33W fast charging, a weight of just 195 grams, headphone port, NFC and infrared.

The POCO M4 Pro 5G will be available on November 11 in Spain in two variants: 4 / 64GB per 229 euros and 6 / 128GB for 249 euros in the colors Yellow, Cool Blue and Asphalt Black. In addition, from November 9 to 10, POCO M4 Pro 5G will have an exclusive pre-sale offer on GoBoo and from November 11 to 12 you can get it with an Early Bird offer in which the 4 / 64GB version will be priced at 199 euros and the 6 / 128GB version at 219 euros.