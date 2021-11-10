The objective of Orange with the renewal of the My Orange app is to offer its customers a more fluid navigability that has less levels so that the user can find what they need with less effort. The operator is committed to providing its customers with a guarantee of solution through tools that guarantee that their doubts or problems are optimally attended to. During the interaction with Orange, customers can meet the following needs: consult the follow-up of an order, manage the contracted products, purchase new products, activate or deactivate services, open claims, consult consumptions etc.
The new Mi Orange app allows self-management by the client, whether residential or autonomous, in addition to a more personalized and specialized communication through different modalities of the virtual assistant that can be accessed in the Help section of the application.
Same interface in App and Web
One of the novelties of the renewal of the Mi Orange app is that it now has the same interface both in the app and on the web so that the experience is the same whether we access from the mobile or from the computer. In addition, they have implemented a state-of-the-art technology that allows improving the response times and offers a better user experience.
On the other hand, this update will make it possible to increase the number of transactions registered today in order for more customers to use it. According to the operator’s data, today one out of every two users uses digital channels and digital assisted to engage with Orange. This is a small summary of what the new Mi Orange app offers its customers:
- A simpler management of the contracted products and the active services that the client has in each line.
- Greater comprehensibility in the consumption query and invoices, one of the most recurring services by users.
- The ability to track the status of an order. For example, before the portability or the fiber installation takes place, Orange will inform the user of how the process will be until the product can finally be enjoyed: when the installer will arrive, when the portability will be done, when it will arrive. the SIM card among others.
- The new application also allows better accessibility to remotely manage the Livebox router and access to the devices connected to it.