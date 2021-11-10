Smoother navigability

The objective of Orange with the renewal of the My Orange app is to offer its customers a more fluid navigability that has less levels so that the user can find what they need with less effort. The operator is committed to providing its customers with a guarantee of solution through tools that guarantee that their doubts or problems are optimally attended to. During the interaction with Orange, customers can meet the following needs: consult the follow-up of an order, manage the contracted products, purchase new products, activate or deactivate services, open claims, consult consumptions etc.

The new Mi Orange app allows self-management by the client, whether residential or autonomous, in addition to a more personalized and specialized communication through different modalities of the virtual assistant that can be accessed in the Help section of the application.

Same interface in App and Web

One of the novelties of the renewal of the Mi Orange app is that it now has the same interface both in the app and on the web so that the experience is the same whether we access from the mobile or from the computer. In addition, they have implemented a state-of-the-art technology that allows improving the response times and offers a better user experience.