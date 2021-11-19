MediaTek has announced its new Dimensity 9000, a processor manufactured to a 4nm manufacturing process, which is presented as the most advanced in the industry thanks to higher performance and better energy efficiency.

In addition, immediately after your presentation, The CEO of Redmi has announced that Xiaomi will be the first manufacturer to make use of this processor, with the Redmi K50 probably being in charge of making it debut.

This is the new MediaTek Dimensity 9000

In detail, the new MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is presented as the first processor to release the most powerful core of ARM, a Cortex-X2 capable of 3.05GHz and offer as a great novelty Bluetooth 5.3 technology.

In itself, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 has a Cortex-X2 at 3.05GHz, three high-performance Cortex-A710 cores at 2.85GHz and four low-power consumption cores Cortex-A510 at 1.80GHz. They accompany him 15MB cache memory.

As far as graphics are concerned, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 incorporates a Mali-G710 10-core with stand RayTracing. It supports a resolution WQHD + at 144Hz or FHD + screen up to 180Hz.

Beyond that we are faced with a processor with support for LPDDR5X RAM up to 7500MHz, WiFi 6E 2 × 2, photographic sensors up to 320MP, support for 4K video recording with 18-bit HDR and of course, 5G.

Likewise, MediaTek has announced that in the coming weeks we will see the first smartphones to equip this MediaTek Dimensity 9000, so it is very likely that the Redmi K50 Series will be presented shortly.