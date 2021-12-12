This new hotel complex is as avant-garde as it is expensive, but it is sure to be one of the great tourist attractions in Dubai.

Although we have seen many proposals for future buildings that could reign in cities of the future, now the luxury hotel company Kempinski He wants to open a very particular hotel complex in Dubai, and it seems that the project has already been approved with what would become a new tourist attraction in the area.

This hotel complex will be a floating building on the water that will be surrounded by 12 other luxury villas and that it is even capable of navigating to other areas.

The main building to which the different villas are joined is connected in the middle by a glass pyramid and offers all the characteristics of a five-star hotel that range from exclusive restaurants, through spa, infinity pools and other attractions, added from interstingengineering.

Then we have those 12 connected luxury villas that will be available for rent by hotel guests for more privacy. These 12 two-, three- or four-bedroom villas also feature a host of high-quality and elegant amenities in two-story villas, as well as a rooftop terrace.

So, on the one hand we have the corresponding five-star hotel, and on the other hand, different villas connected with a multitude of amenities and on top of it with smart home features with panoramic windows.

These villas will be equipped with solar panels and designed to be respectful with the environment.

The hotel complex would have 156 rooms, along with these 12 anchored villas that are sure to be the most expensive in the complex.

At the customers’ disposal there will be different boats that will allow them to reach the central area of ​​the hotel in just a few seconds, and yet the complex has a deck where they can park up to 16 yachts, next to a floating heliport.

So this new floating Kempinski palace will give a special touch to Dubai, especially for those people with infinite economy who are able to rent this type of floating villas in a luxury hotel.

It seems that at least until 2023 it will not be built, and there may still be certain changes compared to what has transpired now, but it will surely be one of the best hotels.