WhatsApp is undoubtedly one of the favorite platforms of many people in the world. The use of this instant messaging app extends to countries such as Brazil, Mexico, India, among others.

According to data from Statista, there are more than 487 million WhatsApp users in India alone, making it the leading country in terms of WhatsApp audience size. While Brazil ranks second, with 118.5 million WhatsApp messaging users.

Given these data, WhatsApp becomes the most popular mobile messenger or messaging service in the world. For this reason it is also an application widely used to carry out fraud and scams to its users.

It is no secret that this app is used by many people to carry out scams or extort money, like the one recently reported by the platform’s news site WaBetaInfo.

The modus operandi

The website indicated that they have just detected a new modus operandi in which attackers send a message through the application and gain the trust of the victim.

They indicate that scammers start by sending a message saying something like: “Sorry, who are you? I found you in my address book. ” With that excuse they start a conversation in which they are always friendly.

Also in the site specialized in news about WhatsApp, they revealed that with this new scam the criminals they get simple details like name, job, age, through complimenting the victim.

“And as expected, after a long conversation, the scammer asked to be added to my personal social account, such as Instagram or Facebook,” says the informant on the platform.

They seek to obtain more information

Scammers not only want to deceive you with these messages, because according to the news site of the messaging platform they claim that they also want to obtain more information about their victims.

“Once they have been added to social networks they will try to get more information such as their list of friends or places where they have been. From there they will proceed to the next step which is blackmail, telling you that they will share some confidential images with friends or family if you don’t give them money. However, it does not matter that I make a deposit to them, since they will always continue to ask for money in endless blackmail ”, they add.

So you can protect yourself from these scams

The popularity of WhatsApp will continue to advance, that is why as a user you have to protect yourself from falling into the hands of these scammers. That is why WaBetaInfo indicates that to avoid being a victim of fraudsters you should ignore messages from unknown numbers that pretend not to know you and are trying to obtain information through praise or kind comments.

“You can also report the contact number to WhatsApp so that the platform is in charge of permanently blocking the number. Also, you need to make sure that you set the privacy settings for your profile photo in My Contacts. If something goes wrong, report it to the police: the police may be able to locate the phone number, ”he says.

