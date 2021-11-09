Xiaomi has just launched its new low-price smart lock called Smart Door Lock 1S, which is a renewal with respect to what we already knew with the previous standard Smart Door Lock.

On this occasion, the Asian firm has decided to incorporate up to seven different unlocking systems Among which we find support for NFC and 3D fingerprint recognition, in addition to having a really competitive price of 1,299 yuan, about 175 euros to change.

The Xiaomi Smart Door Lock 1S as a solution to not having to carry your keys with you

As we tell you, this new Xiaomi Smart Door Lock 1S It has a total of up to seven intelligent unlocking systems, among which we can find: 3D semiconductor fingerprint identification, numeric pattern, NFC for unlocking by devices such as the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 NFC, Mi Home / Apple HomeKit, previously configured password, Bluetooth or the classic opening by using keys.





In addition, this lock also has security mechanisms such as the placing the main control chip inside our door to prevent the demolition of riot control and electromagnetic interference and even a grade C cylinder that will provide us with greater protection against any manipulation that may be made of the product.

This gadget has a internal battery that will give us a theoretical autonomy of about 18 months and that we can recharge through its USB type C port and, as an interesting addition, it has connectivity Bluetooth to be able to connect with other devices in the Xiaomi Home ecosystem to work together, such as the surveillance cameras offered by Xiaomi or other home security elements.

Price and availability of the Xiaomi Smart Door Lock 1S





As we have commented at the beginning of this post, the new Xiaomi Smart Door Lock 1S has been officially launched in China with a price of 1,299 yuan, about 175 euros to change And, at least for the moment, it is unknown whether or not it will end up reaching the Global market, which we hope will happen sooner rather than later. I wish it so.