The DGT is considering the inclusion of the B1 permit in Spain, a driving license that is already in force in one of our European neighbors.

The DGT is evaluating the implementation of a new driving license, a license that our neighboring European countries have already implemented for years, and that could be available for 16-year-olds to drive a series of vehicles.

And is that the driving license B1 It is already in force in countries such as Portugal, Italy, the United Kingdom, and France, and it could also reach Spain very soon since both the DGT and other institutions want it to be a participant in the electric mobility of the future.

With this, The B1 driving license will allow 16-year-olds to drive heavy quadricycles that are electric. This permit has been regulated since 2006 in the European Union and is the prior permit to obtain the B card, which would already allow driving cars.

What the DGT intends is that the youngest, from the age of 16, already have access to the electric mobility of the future.

Some of the institutions that have positioned themselves in favor of the inclusion of this new permit B1 is the consulting firm PONS Seguridad Vial and the Business Association for the Development and Promotion of Electric Mobility (AEDIVE) that state that, if implemented in Spain, “rational and staggered access to driving would be achieved”.

On the other hand, the director of the DGT, Pere Navarro, has confirmed that negotiations are being carried out with several companies in the sector to give the green light to this proposal and that they are open to implementing the B1 permit in Spain, although it seems that it will not be done to short term.