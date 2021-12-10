From the student stage, aspiring doctors are told that there are fundamental documents that they should know. Within the extensive list, the Clinical Practice Guidelines stand out because they contain the indications on how to treat multiple diseases and conditions. But as with health, knowledge is periodically updated and today it was announced that there is a new one that has just been approved.

In the first instance, these guidelines don’t just work for patient care. It is also an instrument that exists to defend medical personnel from potential malpractice lawsuits. When these types of incidents occur, the best argument that can be used is to demonstrate that they acted in accordance with the provisions of the official documents.

The new one that all doctors should know

For its part, the authority of the Clinical Practice Guidelines is the National Center for Technological Excellence in Health (CENETEC). And precisely today he published a statement to inform the creation of a new one that all doctors should know about.

In this case, it is the Clinical Practice Guide for the Prevention, approach and management of asymptomatic bacteriuria and urinary tract infection during pregnancy.

The XLVII Ordinary Session of the National Committee for Clinical Practice Guidelines was recently held virtually [#GPC]; with the authorization of 19 CPGs, of which 16 are Update, 1 New Creation and 2 Replaced. Check them out at: https://t.co/62KK2zt1Dp pic.twitter.com/MOdaHgHNqh – CENETEC-Health (@CENETEC) December 9, 2021

Although it is not the only modification because another 16 were updated and it is the following:

Prevention, diagnosis and management of prenatal and postpartum depression in the first and second levels of care Diagnosis and treatment of diabetes mellitus 2 in the elderly Diagnosis and treatment of obstructive sleep apnea syndrome in pediatric and adult populations at the first and second level of care Prevention, diagnosis and treatment of acute otitis media in children Clinical manifestations for suspected physical abuse in girls, boys and adolescents from birth to 18 years of age for the three levels of health care Diagnosis and treatment of acute ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction Comprehensive rehabilitation of adults after a cerebrovascular event Diagnosis and treatment of type 1 and 2 diabetes mellitus in pediatric patients at the three levels of care Interdisciplinary rehabilitation in people aged 18 to 59 years with lower limb amputation Prevention and treatment of herpes zoster in adults Diagnosis and treatment of respiratory distress syndrome in the premature newborn Diagnosis and treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia in a population under 18 years of age Prevention and management of postpartum hemorrhage Promotion, prevention, diagnosis and treatment of arterial hypertension in the first level of care Diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease Diagnosis and treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infection in children under 18 years of age in the first and second levels of care

For their part, the Clinical Practice Guidelines are not only highly relevant for patient care but also as a form of study. All those interested in presenting the National Examination of Applicants for Medical Residencies (ENARM) should know that the reagents are always based on what these documents say.

For now, if you want to know the master catalog with all the current guides you can check it in this link.