It is no secret that heart disease represents the leading cause of death in our country. It is a trend that has been consolidated in recent years due to aspects such as inadequate nutrition, sedentary lifestyle and lack of exercise. While 70 percent of the population between 45 and 65 years old has at least oneThat is why the medical staff of the National Institute of Cardiology “Ignacio Chávez” focused on the development and creation of a new mobile application that aims to help prevent heart attacks.

With a view to commemorating the World Heart Day which takes place every September 29, the new app “CUIDA TU CORAZÓN” was presented. It is free and aims to strengthen and complement the effort of a previous digital tool used by health professionals called “IAMMX”.

Given this, the executive president of the Mexican Foundation for Health (FUNSALUD), Héctor Valle, commented that today digital health interventions are a window of opportunity to overcome challenges and reduce gaps in care for cardiovascular diseases.

“There are experiences in the world that have shown the usefulness of digital tools to help patients with cardiovascular risk and in Mexico progress is also made on this path.”

How to promote a culture to prevent heart attacks

For her part, Dr. Alexandra Arias, specialist in Cardiology and Head of the Emergency Department and Coronary Unit of the Ignacio Chávez National Institute of Cardiology, stated that it is vital to attend to and put a red spotlight on the risk factors for cardiovascular diseases, such as: heart attacks, coronary artery disease, and heart failure, among others, since they are considered the main causes of death in Mexico.

“Heart failure affects 64 million people around the world. In our country the prevalence is 4% in adults and increases to more than 20% in older adults ”.

Faced with such a panorama, the National Institute of Cardiology “Ignacio Chávez” and FUNSALUD aspire to make this new app a fundamental element that helps improve the quality of life of people affected with cardiovascular diseases and contributes to the decrease in mortality from acute heart attack to the myocardium.

With the invitation to use the new application launched, a campaign is started to invite Mexicans to lead a healthy life, to consider that adherence to treatment is key to improving the quality of life of people who have already suffered an Acute Infarction to the myocardium and reduce the risk of another cardiovascular event occurring in less time.

He recalled that the “IAMMX” app for doctors is a tool that helps first-contact doctors in the interpretation of electrocardiograms and also allows them to maintain direct communication with cardiologists. With this, the time of care for patients who have a heart attack and are being transferred to a medical unit decreases. It also allows to know the time of arrival of the patient to a hospital, their vital signs, symptoms and their characteristics, as well as the in-hospital and hospital treatment that they require.

An additional step was required for patients, with a tool that is direct support and guidance for those living with potential risk of suffering a cardiovascular accident. This need is now covered by the app “CUIDA TU CORAZÓN” which is available for free in the following link.