When we say that we are facing the most advanced refrigerator in the history of Xiaomi we are not launching a bombastic phrase without arguments: the new Mi Refrigerator Exclusive Edition 540L is a monster big as a closet and full of intelligent functions that relegates any previous model. These are the characteristics that make it unique.

My Refrigerator Exclusive Edition 540L, a gigantic refrigerator





The new Mi Refrigerator Exclusive Edition 540L has just been presented on Youpin and has a huge 8-inch full color LCD touch screen, from which it is possible to program all kinds of functions and recognize the user, activating only when he approaches.

Through voice recording, it collects information to optimize each interaction with the user. What’s more, the refrigerator supports popular Xiao Ai voice assistant, supports OTA updates and sends reports if something goes wrong or if some food is missing, alerting us to the number of closings and openings and other relevant information.





But perhaps the most striking thing about this refrigerator is its capacity: 540 cubic liters of space, 20 storage compartments divided into eight individual blocks and antibacterial treatment using silver ions capable and inhibit the growth and proliferation of bacteria.

It also stands out in the energy section, as it achieves being a Class A (according to Chinese energy regulation and classification) by using a dual frequency conversion system that operates at a minimum noise level and guarantees good savings on the electricity bill. : operates at less than 1 kWh per day.





As we see in the image, this Mi Refrigerator Exclusive Edition 540L is capable of informing the user about the quantity of available products, but also the quality, warning at all times of the freshness of each food. By the way, it is already available to purchase from Youpin.

The price early bird is 3,499 yuan (486 euros). After the grace period, it will cost 3,999 yuan (555 euros). A real bargain, if we put this refrigerator in front of its high-end rivals in Europe.





The purchase requires a deposit of 100 yuan as a purchase guarantee and shipping is completely free to anywhere in China. Will it reach Europe or, more specifically, Spain? Hard to know, but we are still waiting and we will follow the trail closely, since it is one of the most complete appliances of the Mijia family.