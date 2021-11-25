Adidas, one of the largest sports brands in the world, has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS), A company of Amazon. com, INC., as your preferred cloud provider for your workload SAP to the consumer, revealed a note from the digital portal America Retail.

The information was released by the company Amazon, where he noted that Adidas will migrate its SAP environment to AWS and implement a modern SAP S platform / 4HANA.

According to the company’s announcement, this “new execution of business-critical SAP workloads will also allow Adidas to digitize core business processes throughout its value chain to provide better consumer experiences, become a more data-driven business. and support new business models, such as direct to the consumer ”.

What is this new system between Amazon Web Services and Adidas about?

This new alliance between both globally recognized brands represents for adidas the modernization of its ERP system with SAP and provides the necessary technological base to connect its data in all its global operations.

He also explains that this new system is based on “the cloud and will support the company’s physical sales channel by allowing SAP environments to integrate with AWS capabilities, such as machine learning and analytics, to streamline the chain. supply, inventory and merchandising operations for retail stores around the world. ”

The publication also noted that this capability will accelerate the design and build process, as “AWS’s extensive SAP experience will allow Adidas to tightly integrate its SAP S / 4HANA environment with AWS technologies to enable analytics capabilities. advanced, data science and business reports ”.

for his part, Markus Rautert, Senior Vice President of Technology Enablement at Adidas AG, said that “We have the scalability and elasticity we need to handle the seasonality of our business during demand peaks and support the projected growth in our e-commerce business in the coming years.”

In the same order, he explained that Adidas will gain visibility in its internal and consumer-oriented operations, thanks to building a cloud-based data lake on AWS.

Greg Pearson, Vice President of Worldwide Commercial Sales at Amazon WEB Services, Inc, added that “We are seeing a fundamental change in the way that consumer goods companies manage their technology infrastructures. Adidas joins the thousands of customers running SAP on AWS, leveraging AWS’s scalable and reliable global infrastructure and SAP’s unrivaled expertise to deliver key insights, drive innovation, and support the creation of new products and services. ”

“We look forward to working with Adidas on their SAP and digital transformation strategies that will help accelerate the introduction of new cloud-based customer experiences, such as their mobile app, personalized shopping and personalized offers that deepen the relationship with the consumer,” he said. Pearson.