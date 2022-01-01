In the case of digital services, the warranty will continue to be 2 years Among which we can find the purchase of electronic books, applications and digital games among other contents that are consumed digitally. In the case of second-hand purchases and sales made between companies and individuals, it will be possible agree on a guarantee which should not be less than one year.

This update of the General Law for the Defense of Consumers and Users translates several European directives to our regulations related to a greater durability of the products we buy. In addition, users will now be the ones who can choose whether to repair the damaged product or replace it with a new one. Until today it was the company that made this decision, but from today we will have 3 years to choose from.

Good news for consumers who are thinking of buying a technological device, an appliance, even a vehicle with the entry of the new year. The modification of the General Law for the Defense of Consumers and Users that comes into force today includes a request from the OCU (Organization of Consumers and Users): the extension of warranty terms . This was announced by the Government of Spain on April 27.

On the other hand, the obligation for companies to have spare parts is increased to 10 years, which will undoubtedly encourage the devices to last longer and is a fight against planned obsolescence and the impact on the environment that disposing of batteries or an appliance can have. For its part, the OCU requests that those companies that deny the repair of a product to their customers or do not have parts to repair them be duly sanctioned.

Spare parts available for 10 years

Until now the term was five years, which doubles the time in which manufacturers will have to have parts availability. A way to extend the useful life of products and combat the huge amount of waste that we emit to the planet today. In addition, it will also be mandatory to guarantee a technical service suitable in the event that the user decides to want to repair the product instead of changing it and replacing it with a new one. This measure seeks to delay the arrival and quantity of devices to clean points and extend the useful life of the products we buy.

At present, not in all cases, but in some cases, the simple breakage of a piece of a mixer as a result of an accidental blow makes it useless, prompting us to buy one immediately because we do not have the possibility of repairing it. It will be necessary to see if from now on it is worth repairing it or it will be more expensive than buying a new one.

More measures to protect consumers

For the OCU these measures should go further and be completed with a Repairability Index of products that can guide the lesson of consumers towards more durable products. It would be a classification of household appliances and electronic devices according to different variables such as the availability of replacement parts or the ease of disassembly. In force since last January 2021 in France, companies like Apple already show the note both in physical stores and online in the case of the French website. Predictably, this new labeling bears many similarities with the French index that rate technology products from 1 to 10. However, there is still no date for the entry into force of the Reparability Index in Spain.

The term of prescription to exercise the rights of non-conformity, that will take three to five years. At the same time, the investment period of the burden of proof to prove this lack of conformity also increases, which will go from six months to one year in the case of digital products, and two years for physical products. In this way, users will only have to demonstrate that the product or service does not work as agreed, without the need to demonstrate the lack of conformity at the time of receipt of the product.

In cases where the company or the employer opposes the claim by the consumer, they will have to prove that the lack of conformity did not exist at that time. To conclude, it also increases the term of the right to recover a product Delivered to the manufacturer or the store where it has been repaired from the current three years to five years.