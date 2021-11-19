This is the name of the new Jojo's manga

While fans of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure We are waiting for Hirohiko Araki, mangaka of this work, to provide us with more information about Part 9 of this manga, recently more information about the new spin-off of this world was shared. Specifically, the official name of this work was revealed.

Through the Ultra Jump magazine it was revealed that this spin-off will have the name of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Crazy Diamond’s Demonic Heartbreak. This manga will begin to be published on a monthly basis from December 18 in the previously mentioned publication.

This spin-off takes place before the events of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable. The story will star Josuke Higashikata, the main character of Part 4, as well as Hol Horse, one of the most striking villains of Stardust crusaders.

At the moment there is no more information on the story. This spin-off will not be the only thing we will see from Jojo’s in December, since the anime of Stone ocean coming to Netflix on December 1, and here you can see their new trailers. In the same way, we must not forget that Part 9 of the manga is already in development, and it is likely that next month we will have information about this work.

While Jojo’s spin-offs have never been so flashy, like the exception of Purple Haze Feedback, this new work has the potential to captivate an audience to a degree that other similar works could not. Hopefully the new adventures of Josuke and Hol Horse are worth it.

Via: Siliconera