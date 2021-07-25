During the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games ceremony, we had the opportunity to listen to various songs from video games. Although some of these were easily recognized, such as the theme of Dragon quest and Final Fantasy, some compositions were lost between broadcasts. Thus, The complete list of the soundtrack that accompanied the start of this event has been shared.

From Dragon Quest, through Ace Combat, to NieR, these are the songs from the video games that were used during the opening of the Olympic Games:

-Dragon Quest: “Main theme”.

-Final Fantasy: “Victory Fanfare”.

-Tales of series: “Slay’s theme”.

-Monster Hunter: “Proof of a Hero”.

-Kingdom Hearts: “Olympus Coliseum”.

-Chrono Trigger: “Frog’s Theme”.

-Ace Combat: “First Flight”.

-Tales of Series: “Royal Capital Majestic Grandeur”.

-Monster Hunter: “Wind of Adventure”.

-Chrono Trigger: “Robo Theme”.

-Sonic the Hedgehog: “Star Light Zone”.

-Winning Eleven (Pro Evolution Soccer): “eFootball walk them on”.

-Final Fantasy: “Main theme”.

-Phantasy Star Universe: “Guardians”.

-Kingdom Hearts: “Hero’s Fanfare”.

-Gradius (Nemesis): “01 ACT 1-1”.

-NieR: “Song of the Ancients”.

-SaGa series: “Medley of 2016”.

-Soul Calibur: “The Brave New Stage of History”.

Without a doubt, this inauguration has the potential to become one of the most memorable, at least for the players, thanks to the participation of companies such as Square Enix, SEGA, Konami and more in this event. On related topics, Google launches a game to celebrate the Olympics.

Via: Nikkan Sports.