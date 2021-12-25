This is the most watched game of the year on Twitch, with 2.1 billion watch hours

Without a doubt, Twitch is increasingly present in our lives. Whether you like video games or not, the enormous amount of free content that the Amazon platform offers us is the order of the day, and of course, the channels of users playing video games are among the most popular content.

It is not surprising, in this way, that Grand Theft Auto V and especially its online aspect, being one of the most popular games in history, have dominated on the streaming platform. This is the most watched game of the year on Twitch.

The data comes from a study of the platform by Stream Elements, who have confirmed that the latest GTA title and GTA Online have reached an incredible number of 2.1 billion viewing hours, being surpassed only by the category of «just chatting». The recent proliferation of roleplaying channels in GTA Online will likely have had a major impact on these results.

One more record, among many many, surpassed by the Rockstar Games title. Additionally, Grand Theft Auto V will receive an update for next-gen consoles next year.