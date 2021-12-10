It is not strange to speak of a garment of Zara that invades the street style. Every season the Spanish firm finds the formula to succeed and invade the feed of our Instagram with current designs and affordable prices. East winter 2021/2022 the star garment of the season comes in the form of a jacket, type cropped and with shearling lining. Still available in some sizes, this proposal promises to protect us from even the coldest days of the year.

The jacket that everyone talks about

Cutting cropped, size oversize and an infinite (or exaggerated) high collar, this black model with a white shearling lining is accompanied by a patent leather effect that adds originality. Fashion girls have not hesitated to combine it in every possible way: from high-waisted suit pants to simple straight-cut denim.

Versatile and stylish, this proposal is part of the new collection of the Spanish firm. Although it is about to be sold out, there are still some (large) sizes in the online store.

On sale for € 69.95, this long-sleeved high-neck jacket comes in a slight puff finish. Its shearling inner lining makes it the perfect proposal for this cold season.





Main photo | Instagram @ laurencrowe88

Photos | Instagram @thisjuliett, @alexxcoll, @ aneta.multarzynska, @ laurencrowe88, @kristinagrisciuc, Zara