This is the most pirated series of 2021 (and it's not from Netflix or HBO)

Wandavision has been the most popular series on torrent websites during this 2021. It occupies the position that for years it held Game of Thrones , which denotes that, despite the fact that many people have downloaded this series illegally, your success is real . Unfortunately, when data of this type are given, the production companies tend to cut development of the series.

TorrentFreak is not a download website, although its name may seem like it, but a most curious blog that is dedicated to dealing with the piracy from a legal perspective . It has several authors who publish information on litigation, judgments on copyright abuse, closures of P2P download websites and all kinds of lists on trends about which content is the most consumed illegally. Every year, they launch their top 10 most downloaded series on torrent websites , and the award for this year goes to Marvel , as there are five series of the study among the ten most downloaded.

And it does not end there. The list made public by TorrentFreak tells us that this 2021 campaign has been absolutely dominated from start to finish by Marvel Studios. TO Wandavision follows him in second position Loki, with millions of downloads behind it. A little further afield, and with considerably less popularity they are Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawk Eye Y What If…?

The complete ranking is as follows:

Wandavision Loki The witcher Falcon and the Winter Soldier Hawkeye What would happen if…? (What If…?) Foundation Rick and morty Arcane The Wheel of Time

What reading can we get from these data?

It seems incredible that in the time when it is cheaper and easier to access all this content, there is still a large population that prefers keep practicing piracy. However, criticism should not simply stay on the consumer’s roof.

When Netflix arrived in Spain, many of us saw the open sky, because with a single subscription, you could see a huge audiovisual catalog. But the competitors, and oddly enough, the average user lost. Little by little, the landscape fragmented across multiple platforms. With this TorrentFreak data on the table, what we can read between the lines is that many users have preferred to return to the old practices that pay 5 or 6 subscriptions of services streaming a month. That the top half is dominated by Disney + series shouldn’t surprise us either. The strategy of this platform is based on launching a weekly episode, so, although its catalog may be interesting, a large percentage of viewers will continue to have Netflix preference, which publishes the full seasons on its platform from day one.