Naruto is one of the most popular anime ever, and it has a lot of moments and characters that we can never forget. Some can become so significant to fans that they decide to want to remember them forever, like this brutal Itachi tattoo that we showed you a few days ago. This time we do not come to show you a single tattoobut two of them, and both are amazing.

The tattoos were shared on r / Naruto, by user ShinyLitten. Here, the user decided to upload two images of the same tattoo that appears to have two different sections, even though they are on the same arm. In the first one we can see Madara Uchiha, the legendary shinobi and leader of the Uchiha Clan. In the second section of the tattoo, on the other hand, we have Yahiko’s Pain, with his usual hostile appearance and the Chakra Receptors on his face. A rather sinister image, and from which the artist in charge of the tattoo has managed to get all its shine.

Cesloper, the artist behind the work

ShinyLitten He leaves us in the same publication the Instagram profile of the tattoo artist. His Instagram profile is @Cesloper, and his studio is located in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain. Furthermore, we can see that your profile is dedicated to a wide range of designs, being mostly tattoos on different anime, but exploring some other options such as Nosferatu, Wednesday Addams and other more abstract designs.

It is very common that we see fans of a great franchise tattoo the best moments or characters of it, but it is not so usual to see a result this great. Would you tattoo something similar? If the answer is yes, then don’t forget that you have the perfect tattoo artist for that job in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.