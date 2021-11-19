Specialists from the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) carried out the most extensive scientific research on lymphomas that has been developed in Mexico. Its main objective is to know the epidemiological data and clinical characteristics of this pathology. Its importance lies in the fact that it is the leading cause of malignant hematological diseases in the world and in our country, followed by leukemias.

The head of the Hematology Service of the National Medical Center (CMN) “November 20”, Martha Alvarado Ibarra, highlighted that the results of this study protocol were published in January 2021 in the World Journal of Oncology, under the leadership of Doctors Eleazar Hernández Ruiz and Juan Manuel Pérez Zúñiga, from this hospital.

He specified that the study recruited and followed up more than 609 patients with this disease, treated in 20 hospitals of different institutions in the country. This allowed us to know the global survival of people in treatment at 100 months, that is, 8.3 years, in the two large groups of lymphomas, which was 70 percent for those with B-cell lymphoma and 60 percent for those affected by cells. T.

What was obtained was that of the total of cases analyzed, 545 had some variant of B lymphoma and only 64 of T.

“That is very good, because the latter are much more aggressive and those that give patients much more severe symptoms and unfortunately not all have a favorable prognosis.”

Results of the investigation of lymphomas in Mexico

The work revealed that the lymphoma variants that are most frequently treated in Mexico are type B, diffuse large cells, and type T, natural killer.

The most important challenge, said the specialist, is to increase the diagnosis in early stages, because in Mexico half of the cases are identified in advanced stages 3 and 4.

Alvarado Ibarra affirmed that “although it is a malignant disease, if it is diagnosed in time we can offer treatments with the potential to stabilize the disease and even cure it, among them is the autologous transplantation of hematopoietic progenitor cells, where the patient is his own donor”.

He clarified that not all patients require a transplant and not all are candidates for it. First-line treatments may include a number of chemotherapies and sometimes radiation therapy; however, between 30 and 40 percent of people in whom the disease recurs, the option of transplantation can be explored.

“One of our main objectives as hematologists to better deal with lymphoma is to sensitize the population regarding the characteristics of the disease and the signs of suspected diagnosis, so that they see their doctor in time because lymphoma is not preventable nor is it it transmits genetically ”.

Warning signs for patients

The specialist recommended that the population be alert to signs such as persistent evening or night fever with no explainable cause or evidence of infection; growth of lumpy nodes mainly in the neck, armpits or inguinal region; as well as weight loss not related to changes in diet or exercise.

In the presence of one or more of these symptoms, it is important to consult with the hematologist or a general practitioner to be referred. It is always better for a specialist to say that it is not a lymphoma instead of presenting a very advanced stage of the disease.

The National Cancer Institute (Incan) participated in the study led by specialists from the CMN “20 de Noviembre” and, on the part of the ISSSTE, the Regional Hospitals of Mérida and Puebla, the High Specialty Hospitals of Villahermosa, Tabasco; Oaxaca, Oax. and Veracruz, Ver.