Within Forza Horizon 5 There are some types of cars that are very precious, these cars have the term Legendary, Epic or rare, but very few become exclusive. Within the game, there are a couple of exclusive cars that can be obtained on roulette wheels or at auctions, but there is one that is so exclusive that there are only 4,500 in the entire world at the moment.

For those who have some money, The most exclusive car in Forza Horizon 5 is the Ford Deluxe Five-Window Coupe Forza Edition. Players who want to own this great and exclusive car, all they have to do is order the Xbox Series Forza Horizon 5 Edition controller.

The Ford Deluxe Five-Window Coupe Forza Edition It is a Hot-Rod with a large engine in the front, the car has nothing that another car cannot have, except its exclusivity. The car will not be available for auction unless a player has plans to sell it.

To get the Xbox Series Controller Forza Horizon 5 Edition, players must go to the official Xbox store and order this controller, by doing so, the controller will arrive with their Gamertag if they want it. On the other hand, some players will be able to find the controller in retail stores, but without the customization.

Ready, now you know the car of Forza Horizon 5 Most exclusive of all, we may be getting more cars of this style very soon, especially since players are getting a kick out of the new Playground Games game. Now go and mention this to your friends, some of them might want to get hold of this cool car.