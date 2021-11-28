Any operating system always has things to polish, luckily every problem has its solution …

Update after update, Apple’s software engineers are in charge of offering their best benefits to maximize the advantages of the iPhone operating system. Something that we clearly saw with the launch of iOS 15, in which the company with the logo of the bitten apple introduced such interesting news as SharePlay, Live Text and much more.

Nevertheless, there is no perfect operating system. There will always be features to polish and enhancements to include in the user interface design. In that sense, perfection is unattainable, and even more so considering that with each passing year technology continues to advance by leaps and bounds.

Therefore, there is certain features of iOS 15 that can be somewhat annoying and uncomfortable for a large percentage of iPhone users. But don’t worry, some of these things have an easy fix. Here we tell you what the most annoying thing about iOS 15 and how you can solve it.

How to know exactly how much space an app occupies on the iPhone

The most annoying features of iOS 15 and their possible solution

1. The existence of an app does not mean that you have to download it

One of the most annoying things about browsing the web in iOS 15 is closely related to downloading applications from the App Store. And how is this so? Thanks to the download recommendations in Safari.

When you access many websites (Google, Twitch, YouTube, etc.) it appears a banner at the top of the page that recommends you download the official application of the page. In fact, sometimes some functions are capped and suggest that you use the application to take advantage of them. On other occasions, as in the image that we have attached, they recommend you open the application even if you already have it installed.

While it is true that sometimes this functionality can be very useful to discover new applications, in the vast majority of cases it is very annoying as it occupies a usable space in the web browser. If you want an application, you will already download it, no one needs to force you to do so.

Fortunately, there is a very interesting solution to avoid this type of banner in Safari. But for this you will have to download an application called Unsmartifier. Once downloaded you will have to configure the settings to install its extension in Safari through a few very simple steps.

2. Advertising, advertising and more advertising!

Apple’s security tools mean that there is less and less advertising in web browsing applications. But it still exists, and of course it is still very annoying.

If you want to avoid those uncomfortable popups and advertising panels, we recommend using the ad blockers from the App Store that can be installed between Safari extensions. There are many ad-blockers Recommended, but some of the best are: AdGuard, 1Blocker, and Ad Block Pro for Safari.

3. Those taps accidental …

The function to activate Spotlight search on the lock screen is one of the most useful features of iOS 15 as it offers the possibility of accessing shortcuts to applications, links and photos in a very fast and very comfortable way. However, for many users it is a bit of a hassle function, especially when they try to open the Control Center or the Notification Center and Spotlight is accidentally activated.

Fortunately you can disable Spotlight on the lock screen from Settings> Face ID and code by disabling the “Today View and Search” functionality.

4. But please leave me alone!

Are you getting too many notifications on your phone? Are message notifications duplicated on your iPhone, on your iPad and / or on your Mac? We know that this can be very annoying, although of course this is more about the use you give your device than an Apple problem. Still, it has a solution.

In this case, we would recommend using the new iOS 15 functionality of the notifications summary. Go to Settings> Notifications and configure the schedule of your notification summary. Along with the new modes of concentration, it will be your great ally.

5. How I want and when I want, on my iPhone I control!

It is known to everyone that Apple has a very closed ecosystem in which only its services and applications are allowed to be used. This could be a bummer for many users, but also a great boon for others. Be that as it may, this is not the issue. The issue that concerns us is really related to the ecosystem of native applications that Apple has developed over the last few years.

The bitten apple logo company has an extensive list of native apps installed by default that connect to each other along with the hardware and operating system settings. We are talking about applications like Safari, Mail, Podcasts, Apple Music and a long etcetera.

These apps are absolutely wonderful, but then what is the problem? Let’s say, for example, that we use the Gmail application to manage our emails – either because we are used to it or because we consider it better than the rest of the alternatives – and suddenly we find ourselves in Safari with a link to send an email that it automatically redirects us to the native Mail application. What a drag, right?

But don’t worry, very recently the signature of the bitten apple logo included the possibility to change certain applications by default on their systems. Being able to choose a browser like Google Chrome by default or an email manager like Gmail by default. Good Apple, good. Although I personally prefer Apple apps, but I understand that Google apps are excellent.

For set other apps as default All you have to do is download them from the iOS App Store and then go to Settings and select them as the default application in its own configuration section. That easy!

Unfortunately Apple still does not allow to adapt other applications by default such as Spotify, Podcasts or Google Maps. But it does offer the possibility of eliminating them, something that until a couple of years ago could not be done.

50 secrets of iOS 15 that Apple did not reveal in its presentation

These are the most uncomfortable things about iOS 15. But there is much more. In the end everything will depend on tastes. What are those little details that give you a little OCD? What would you change about Apple’s mobile operating system?

