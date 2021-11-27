This is the mobile phone with the best battery of the moment

As you know, in terms of batteries, Chinese brands are undoubtedly the undisputed leaders, especially Xiaomi and Oppo. The latter has managed to new Oppo Reno 6 5G be the mobile with the best battery in the DxOMark ranking , giving it 96 points, and thus becoming the best phone in this test. And there are many factors to take into account when it comes to measuring the quality of a battery. In this case we are talking about one that has a capacity to 4300mAh , which although it may seem scarce, in the test it has had an excellent performance.

The DxoMArk rankings are no longer limited to photography, but affect many more aspects of our phones. In this case, it is one of the essential parts of every terminal, measuring the operating efficiency of this basic component, such as the battery.

In fact they have measured the autonomy offered by this battery, and it reaches nothing less than two days and nine hours, which is undoubtedly something spectacular. Logically we are talking about moderate use and an operating system that is fully optimized at that time, without those apps that eat up resources. But not only is it a good battery for this, but also because it charges very fast. Since it has a power of 65W, which allows charge 80% of the battery in just 22 minutes. While charging is 100% complete in just 35 minutes. For these reasons, from the test they consider that this is the mobile with the best battery of the moment.

Not everything is positive

As usual, in the test they have drawn both positive and negative conclusions. The former are high charging efficiency, with respect to autonomy and charging speed. They also highlight that he is capable of winning up to 10 hours of autonomy with only 5 minutes of charge below 50%.

Of course, against they believe that the autonomy offered by the battery in the calls is below the average, so it would be in the aspect in which it would falter the most. This phone is currently sold in Spain, with a price of 499 euros, so if you are looking for a terminal that stands out in this regard, this test is certainly a sample of it.