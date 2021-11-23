If you are a fan of Dragon Ball and you are looking for a wallpaper for your mobile phone, ManikanTV has created a perfect image for you. Through the AnimeArt Reddit shared his most recent work titled Ultimate Kamehameha (The ultra Kamehameha) in which we can see the warrior Z preparing this powerful attack in a minimalist style.

In this illustration from ManiKanTV of Dragon Ball, we can see a couple of colored lines on a completely black background that draw the silhouette of Gogeta, the fusion between Goku and Vegeta, unleashing all power as SSJ Blue. This character prepares the most devastating Kamehameha against an unsuspecting villain.

Surely, this type of illustration would be perfect as a wallpaper for your mobile phone.

In fact, This is not the first time that ManikanTV publishes a perfect illustration to have as a mobile phone wallpaper. Two days before he published his Ultimate Kamehameha from Dragon Ball with Gogeta SSJ Blue, shared an illustration in the same style of Usagi Tsukino, the protagonist of Sailor Moon.

Like Gogeta SSJ Blue from Dragon Ball Super, she has also become one of the biggest icons in the anime industry.. Finally, if you are interested in commissioning a work from these or any other saga, do not hesitate to comment, as he is taking into consideration the comments for future artistic projects.

Who is Gogeta from Dragon Ball?

Unlike other characters like Androids, Cell or Dr. Gero. Gogeta’s first appearance was unofficially (not canonically) in Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn! Goku and Vegeta (ド ラ ゴ ン ボ ー ル Z 復活 の フ ュ ー ジ ョ ン !! 悟空 と ベ ジ ー タ), called Fusion in Spain and The Fusion of Goku and Vegeta in Mexico. This was the 15th film based on the Dragon Ball series, and the 12th of the Dragon Ball Z stage, released on March 4, 1995.

In that occasion, we see how the Otherworld Tournament begins, a combat between all the souls that have perished. However, he is stopped because Enma Daio perceives that there is a strange disturbance in Hell.. The villain of this occasion is Janemba, one of the most powerful beings in the Underworld, to be able to defeat him, Goku and Vegeta make the fusion becoming Gogeta, easily killing their enemy.

Gogeta (ゴ ジ ー タ) in Dragon Ball is the result of the fusion between Goku and Vegeta performing the Dance of Fusion, this result is different from Vegeto, the combination of powers achieved by the use of Pothala earrings.

Meanwhile in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, appears to combat the mighty warrior of that film and takes great relevance within the scale of official power of the franchise. Gogeta is pleased to use the Stardust Breaker against Broly and after evading his powerful Chou Makouhou.

In the current Dragon Ball Super arc, we see how our protagonist and Vegeta They are on their way to becoming the next deities of the destruction of their universe and their past.

Meanwhile, in the last chapters of Dragon Ball Super they have been directed to know the true past of Goku, our powerful warrior. Especially from Bardock, the father of our protagonist.

For its part, in the current arc of Dragon Ball Super, we are getting to know the life of the family of Goku and Granola, his current antagonist. Although, it seems that very soon they will have to join forces against a greater evil.

If you are interested in being aware of the most recent chapters of the Dragon Ball Super manga and of Goku’s path as one of the most powerful warriors in his universe, we recommend you to be aware of Manga Plus by Shueisha.

Surely, like Cell or Freeza who have returned in the recent chapters of this incredible saga, We may see Super Buu back. Although, we do not know if as a powerful and fearsome villain or as a great ally. For the sake of Goku and company, let’s hope he doesn’t go back to the side of evil.

